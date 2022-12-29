Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of a woman stabbed to death while defending her home in Australia.

Mum-of-two Emma Lovell was killed outside her home near Brisbane, on Boxing day night.

She and her husband Lee, who are originally from Ipswich, had gone to investigate after someone tried to break into the family's home when they were both attacked.

A Gofundme page has been set up to raise money for her husband and children, raising more than $60,000 Australian dollars.

People donating pledged support to the family, as contributions flood in from around the world.

Paul Easingwood said: "Sending all of our thoughts, love and prayers from our family to yours," while another commented: "Sending all my love, stay strong x."

Another donation came from Jez Haycox, who said, "such a tragic waste of life. From one Englishman to another, Lee I hope you know the whole community is with you and your girls".

The fundraiser comes as a petition to introduce "Emma's Law" gathers support in the Queensland community.

The petition calls for a new law which would "mandate Judges to incarcerate and offer no bail on violent home invaders".

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Superintendent John Hallam, from Moreton Police, told reporters Mr and Mrs Lovell were “disturbed inside the dwelling and were defending their house” at 11.30pm on Monday when they were confronted.

Police said in a statement that the altercation moved out to the front yard, where Mrs Lovell was allegedly fatally stabbed in the chest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know