Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder investigation after two women sustained serious injuries when they were struck by a car in Milton Keynes city centre.

A woman in her twenties and a woman in her thirties were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision which happened on the 27th of December.

A grey Mercedes Benz A Class collided with the women on South Fifth Street at 3.19am.

Thames Valley Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

A 29-year-old man, also from the city, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He's been released on bail.

Police are appealing for more information, which they said the public can give anonymously through Crimestoppers if they wish.

Detective Inspector James Horseman, said: “We are continuing our investigation and ask anyone with any further information who has not yet come forward to do so through our online reporting site or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220578130.

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your information 100% anonymously.”