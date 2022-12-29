Police trying to locate a vulnerable missing birdwatcher are appealing for people to check hides in the Chelmsford area.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, was reported missing from his home where he receives support from carers on the 20th of December.

Essex Police released what's believed to be the last image of him, taken by CCTV in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue around 2.40pm on the 18th of December.

This CCTV image was taken on the 18th of December at 2.40pm Credit: Essex Police

Mr Hatcher is a regular birdwatcher, and police are concerned because he has dementia, and receives care at his home multiple times a day.

Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton said: “Timothy’s a keen birdwatcher and it’s possible he may have gone to, and be in, a hide.

“So I need the birdwatching community in Chelmsford to check hides to see if Timothy is there or if there’s anything to indicate he may have been there recently.

Volunteers from Essex Search and Rescue have helped police with extensive searches in the area.

Detective Egerton said: “I need the public’s help to find him – if you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is, I need you to contact us.”

Police issued several key points in their appeal to find Mr Hatcher

He often wears a distinctive yellow high-viz jacket and a black beanie-style hat

He often frequents the area of Baddow around the A1114, Meadgate, and Hylands Park

He was seen in the company of another man in JD Sport in Chelmsford on 3 December buying trainers.

Police say this man may be an acquaintance of Mr Hatcher Credit: Essex Police

Police believe this man is a friend or acquaintance and need to identify him as he may be able to help their investigation.

Police are also appealing for people who live in the Meadgate Avenue area to check CCTV or doorbell footage to see if Timothy had walked past their house.

They are urging people with any information to call 999.