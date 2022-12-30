Choristers will gather on New Year's Day to mark the 250th anniversary of the Hymn 'Amazing Grace'.

It's one of the world's most recognisable hymns, and has been recorded more times than any other.

It was written by Reverend John Newton was from Olney in Buckinghamshire, and to mark 250 years since the hymn was created, the Cooper & Newton Museum in the town is calling for people across the world to join together to create one of the biggest ever sing-alongs on New Year's Day.

Joining in will be choristers from each of the churches in Olney itself.

Poppy Ward from the Cooper and Newton museum said: "We're using this 250th to share the story of Amazing Grace. We're here in Olney to share the life of John Newton, the good and the bad, from slave trader to clergyman, finally to abolitionist. Amazing Grace was written in Olney and sung around the world, that's the message we're trying to get across."

Since it was first sung in the market town, over 3000 published recordings of Amazing Grace have been recorded - from Elvis Presley to Barack Obama, Aretha Franklin to Andrea Bocelli.

The museum is hoping people will join in online via their facebook page.