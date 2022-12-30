Hospital bosses have issued a warning ahead of New Year's eve as the NHS battles rising Covid and Flu cases, and more patients than ever go to emergency departments.

Leaders at the West Suffolk Hospital are expecting the New Year's Bank Holiday weekend to be their busiest period and are asking the public to make " the right choices" as we move into 2023.

Ravi Ayyumuthu, emergency department consultant and deputy medical director at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: "While we are very busy at the moment, please know that we are here for you over the New Year weekend if you need us.

"We are asking everyone to please use our NHS services wisely. This will mean others with greater need can be seen more quickly. However, please ensure that if you or someone else requires urgent clinical care, that you attend an accident and emergency department or telephone 999."

The advice includes choosing the most appropriate service for your illness, including using 111 or visiting your GP.

The hospital is also asking people to get their Covid and Flu vaccines, as the high prevalence of Covid and Flu hits hospital patients and staff.

Ahead of New Year hospital bosses are urging people to make "safe and sensible decisions" to avoid the need for emergency care.