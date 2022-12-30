House prices rocket in 2022 - how much is your house worth?
Chelmsford and Kettering have recorded the strongest growth in house price inflation in the East in 2022.
In the Essex town, house prices have increased by around £69,775 or 16.8% to an average price of £485,770 - the fourth highest across the country. Kettering was fifth on the list, where house prices increased in the last 12 months by £44,731 or 15.9%. The average house price is now £326,895
Wellingborough is next on the list, with a jump of £41,087 or 15.5%, bringing the average up to £306,985. The town was closely followed by Peterborough, where prices have jumped by 14.9 per cent to an average of £289,994.
Cambridge remains one of the most expensive areas to buy a house in the East, where the average price is £533,327 a 14 per cent rise in the last year. Milton Keynes and Colchester also recorded big increases to £416,496 and £377,003 respectively.
The cost of buying a home in the desirable commuter town rose, which Kim Kinniard from the Halifax said shows people are seeking better value. She said: "We can see this clearly in commuter towns such as Chelmsford and with their more diverse range of properties perhaps offering better value - recorded much bigger increases over the last year."
The average house price in the East of England was among the highest in the UK, at £421,710, a rise of 11 per cent in the last year.