Chelmsford and Kettering have recorded the strongest growth in house price inflation in the East in 2022.

In the Essex town, house prices have increased by around £ 69,775 or 16.8% to an average price of £485,770 - the fourth highest across the country. Kettering was fifth on the list, where house prices increased in the last 12 months by £44,731 or 15.9%. The average house price is now £326,895

Wellingborough is next on the list, with a jump of £41,087 or 15.5%, bringing the average up to £306,985. The town was closely followed by Peterborough, where prices have jumped by 14.9 per cent to an average of £289,994.

Cambridge remains one of the most expensive areas to buy a house in the East, where the average price is £533,327 a 14 per cent rise in the last year. Milton Keynes and Colchester also recorded big increases to £416,496 and £377,003 respectively.

The cost of buying a home in the desirable commuter town rose, which Kim Kinniard from the Halifax said shows people are seeking better value. She said: "We can see this clearly in commuter towns such as Chelmsford and with their more diverse range of properties perhaps offering better value - recorded much bigger increases over the last year."

The average house price in the East of England was among the highest in the UK, at £421,710, a rise of 11 per cent in the last year.