England Captain Leah Williamson, Agony Aunt Deidre Sanders and artist Grayson Perry have all been recognised in the New Year's Honours List.

Leah Williamson, from Milton Keynes, led the Lionesses to victory in this year's Euros, which inspired a whole generation of girls to think about playing football.

She's been given an OBE, while many of her teammates, including Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White, have been given MBE's.

Essex artist Grayson Perry, whose work has garnered national recognition and spawned several television series, receives a knighthood for services to the arts.

He spends hours meticulously making vases, which at a distance look like ornaments, and are covered in words and sometimes graphic images depicting his own past or railing against society.

Born in 1960 in Chelmsford, Sir Grayson began his career at Braintree College of Further Education and then at Portsmouth Polytechnic, where he studied fine art.

Agony Aunt Deidre Sanders, from Cambridgeshire, has been awarded an OBE. Her column "Dear Deidre" became a mainstay of the national newspaper The Sun, and also featured as a segment on ITV's This Morning for a number of years. She's been recognised for services to family and mental health.

Music teacher Richard Hanley, who taught Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, receives an OBE for services to education.

Louenna Hood received an honour for her work helping Ukrainians fleeing war

Among the other people honoured are those who helped families fleeing Ukraine, including Newmarket's Louenna Hood, who has been given a British Empire Medal. Her voluntary work helped raise over £170,000 to help people fleeing the war, and she helped organise the delivery of five container loads of essentials to those in need.

She said: "Everybody that I asked a favour of, every person said yes. So it's for everybody, really."

Ms Hood, who has been a nanny for 20 years, said that a few days after the war broke out in Ukraine, she spoke to a friend in Poland who told her Ukrainian families were arriving in their city with nothing.

"It really just broke my heart to think that people were being told to leave their homes," she said.

"The thought of having to pack up your home with your children with simply what you can carry is inconceivable."

In Luton, faith leader Abdul Aziz Qazi is honoured with an MBE for services to the community.

He is one of the founding members of the Luton Council of Mosques and the Luton Sunni Council of Mosques - two organisations which try to ensuring integration within the different faith communities in Luton.

He also helped set up a co-operative funded funeral service to help with the rising cost of burying a loved one.

93 year old Boatmaster Eric Hopes is honoured

93-year-old Cromer resident Edwin 'Ted' Luckin is given a British Empire Medal for services to Maritime Safety.

Ted is the Boathouse Manager at Cromer Lifeboat Station, having started work there in 1963. Since then he is credited with saving many lives.

Ted is still on site twice a week, ensuring standards are kept high for crews and visitors.

In Hertfordshire, Dr April Brown, Intensive Improvement Director for NHS England, gets an MBE, after more than 30 years in nursing. She went above and beyond to support the Covid vaccination programme.

She said: "Delivering some of the first vaccines, because we were the vaccine hub at Kings Lynn, and I remember a Healthcare Assistant saying to me 'This is history, we're making history' and I thought, oh my goodness, we are, but every contact with a patient is a privilege - all I ever wanted to be was a registered nurse and I still am and I'm very proud to be so."

Cambridge's James Hems from gets a British Empire Medal for his community work during the pandemic.

He said: "We set up food trucks and helped with the local Food Bank and right here right now we're in the Community Garden, which has helped a lot of people, particularly around then, to actually build, I guess, a collective harmony with people."