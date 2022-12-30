A Lioness, an Agony Aunt, an Artist and Ed Sheeran's teacher all given New Year's Honours
England Captain Leah Williamson, Agony Aunt Deidre Sanders and artist Grayson Perry have all been recognised in the New Year's Honours List.
Leah Williamson, from Milton Keynes, led the Lionesses to victory in this year's Euros, which inspired a whole generation of girls to think about playing football.
She's been given an OBE, while many of her teammates, including Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White, have been given MBE's.
Essex artist Grayson Perry, whose work has garnered national recognition and spawned several television series, receives a knighthood for services to the arts.
He spends hours meticulously making vases, which at a distance look like ornaments, and are covered in words and sometimes graphic images depicting his own past or railing against society.
Born in 1960 in Chelmsford, Sir Grayson began his career at Braintree College of Further Education and then at Portsmouth Polytechnic, where he studied fine art.
Agony Aunt Deidre Sanders, from Cambridgeshire, has been awarded an OBE. Her column "Dear Deidre" became a mainstay of the national newspaper The Sun, and also featured as a segment on ITV's This Morning for a number of years. She's been recognised for services to family and mental health.
Music teacher Richard Hanley, who taught Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, receives an OBE for services to education.
Among the other people honoured are those who helped families fleeing Ukraine, including Newmarket's Louenna Hood, who has been given a British Empire Medal. Her voluntary work helped raise over £170,000 to help people fleeing the war, and she helped organise the delivery of five container loads of essentials to those in need.
She said: "Everybody that I asked a favour of, every person said yes. So it's for everybody, really."
Ms Hood, who has been a nanny for 20 years, said that a few days after the war broke out in Ukraine, she spoke to a friend in Poland who told her Ukrainian families were arriving in their city with nothing.
"It really just broke my heart to think that people were being told to leave their homes," she said.
"The thought of having to pack up your home with your children with simply what you can carry is inconceivable."
In Luton, faith leader Abdul Aziz Qazi is honoured with an MBE for services to the community.
He is one of the founding members of the Luton Council of Mosques and the Luton Sunni Council of Mosques - two organisations which try to ensuring integration within the different faith communities in Luton.
He also helped set up a co-operative funded funeral service to help with the rising cost of burying a loved one.
93-year-old Cromer resident Edwin 'Ted' Luckin is given a British Empire Medal for services to Maritime Safety.
Ted is the Boathouse Manager at Cromer Lifeboat Station, having started work there in 1963. Since then he is credited with saving many lives.
Ted is still on site twice a week, ensuring standards are kept high for crews and visitors.
In Hertfordshire, Dr April Brown, Intensive Improvement Director for NHS England, gets an MBE, after more than 30 years in nursing. She went above and beyond to support the Covid vaccination programme.
She said: "Delivering some of the first vaccines, because we were the vaccine hub at Kings Lynn, and I remember a Healthcare Assistant saying to me 'This is history, we're making history' and I thought, oh my goodness, we are, but every contact with a patient is a privilege - all I ever wanted to be was a registered nurse and I still am and I'm very proud to be so."
Cambridge's James Hems from gets a British Empire Medal for his community work during the pandemic.
He said: "We set up food trucks and helped with the local Food Bank and right here right now we're in the Community Garden, which has helped a lot of people, particularly around then, to actually build, I guess, a collective harmony with people."
Your county-by-county guide to the New Year Honours in the ITV Anglia region
Bedfordshire
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Dr Ramesh Dulichandbhai MEHTA OBE President, British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (Bedford, Bedfordshire) Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Claire Louise BELL Flood and Coastal Risk Manager, Environment Agency. For services to Gender Equality in the Workplace (Henlow, Bedfordshire) Christopher Edward CURTIS For services to the Youth in Luton, Bedfordshire (Luton, Bedfordshire) Jane Ann GURNEY Founder, Tilly Your Trailer Campaign. For services to the Agricultural Community (Sandy, Bedfordshire) Betsey Yoke-Chan LAU-ROBINSON Head of Adult Safeguarding and the Mental Health Capacity Act, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Patient Safeguarding (Roxton, Bedfordshire) Christopher John LONG Founder and Director, Earthdive and Chair, Putteridge Swimming Club. For services to Marine Conservation, to Charity and to Sport (Harlington, Bedfordshire) James Nicholas PHARAOH Founder and Director, Bedford Fringe Festival. For services to the Arts and to the community in Bedford, Bedfordshire (Bedford, Bedfordshire) Abdul Aziz QAZI Imam and Founder, Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust. For services to the community in Luton (Luton, Bedfordshire) Patricia Ann WRIGHT Lately Director of Access and Inclusion, Haringey Learning Partnership, London Borough of Haringey. For services to Education (Bedford, Bedfordshire) Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Karen EASTON Community Volunteer, Shefford Greenspace Conservation Group. For services to the community in Shefford, Bedfordshire (Shefford, Bedfordshire) Kevin Martyn STARK Chief Executive Officer, Bedford Training Group. For services to Young People, to Martial Arts and to the community in Bedfordshire (Bedford, Bedfordshire) Brian John WOODWARD Councillor, Maulden Parish Council, Bedfordshire. For services to Local Government and to the community in Bedfordshire (Maulden, Bedfordshire)
Cambridgeshire
Knighthood Professor Sir Partha Sarathi DASGUPTA Frank Ramsey Professor Emeritus of Economics, University of Cambridge. For services to Economics and to the Natural Environment (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Dr Graham Harold GUDGIN For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Dr David HALPERN What Works National Adviser. For Public Service (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Ann Christina RADMORE Lately Regional Director for East of England, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to the NHS (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Jennet Ruth DAVIS MBE Lately Senior Adviser, COP26 Unit, Cabinet Office. For Public Service (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Christine Diane FARRUGIA Chief of Staff to Commissioners, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. For Public Service (St Neots, Cambridgeshire) Andrew HILL Chief Executive, Hill Partnerships Limited. For services to Affordable Housing (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Dr Harren JHOTI FRS Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Astex Pharmaceuticals. For services to Cancer Research and to Drug Discovery (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Janet Diana SWADLING Lately Chief Executive, Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture. For services to Farming and to Education (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Elizabeth BLANE Laboratory Manager, University of Cambridge. For services to Pathogen Genome Sequencing (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire) June Deidre SANDERS President, Family Lives. For services to Charity and Mental Health (Ely, Cambridgeshire) Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Susan Anne ANDERSON Founder Member, Barton Group Riding for the Disabled. For services to People with Disabilities and to the community in Linton, Cambridgeshire (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Margaret Nancy FOOTNER For services to the community in Brampton, Cambridgeshire (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire) James Masaru Honda HEMS For services to the community in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire during Covid-19 (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire) Louenna Rose HOOD Fundraiser. For services to Refugees (Dullingham, Cambridgeshire)
Essex
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Professor Deborah Ann STURDY OBE Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care, Department for Health and Social Care. For services to Social Care (Brentwood, Essex) Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Jane Mary BASS Chief Executive Officer, Connected Learning Multi Academy Trust. For services to Education (Witham, Essex) Rashid BEGUM Lately Acting Deputy Director, Home Office. For Public Service (Chelmsford, Essex) Fukhera KHALID Managing Director, Elbrook Cash and Carry. For services to Business, to Charity and to the community in North London (Great Warley, Essex) Karen Tracy RHODES-GERMAN Head of Payment Strategy, HM Revenue and Customs. For Public Service (Hockley, Essex) Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Simon BULLIMORE For services to the community in Mistley, Essex (Manningtree, Essex) Charlotte Rebecca Josephine CLAUGHTON Senior Project Leader for the Refurbishment of the Elizabeth Tower. For services to Parliament (Billericay, Essex) Suzanne GRIMMER Lately Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing (Elsenham, Essex) Terry JEWELL Station Manager, Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to International Search and Rescue (Harwich, Essex) Syed Khaja Mohi MOINUDDIN Customs Cooperation Agreements Lead, HM Revenue and Customs. For Public Service (Westcliff on Sea, Essex) Simon Peter Couldrey MORING Detective Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Health and Wellbeing (Ongar, Essex) Major (Rtd) David Anthony SWANN TD County Chairman, Essex, Royal British Legion. For services to Veterans (Chelmsford, Essex) Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Dr Wirinder Kumar Amar Nath BHATIANI Lately Chair, NHS Bolton Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to Health and to Diversity in Greater Manchester (Birchanger, Essex) Jean Margaret CHURCH For services to the community in Waltham Abbey, Essex (Waltham Abbey, Essex) Angela Verona CLARKE Chief Executive Officer, RAFFA International Development Agency. For services to the Windrush Generation (Grays, Essex) Kelly COOMBS For services to the community in Southminster, Essex during Covid-19 (Southminster, Essex) Nicholas John CROSS Instructor, West Wiltshire Sailing Association. For services to Young People and to Charity (Colchester, Essex) Marjorie Florence CULHAM Fundraiser, Guide Dogs Association. For voluntary and charitable services to People with Visual Impairments (Colchester, Essex) Kevin Richard LINCOLN Volunteer, Tottenham Community Sports Centre. For services to Sport and to the community in the London Borough of Haringey (Epping, Essex) Russell James LORD For services to Charity in Essex (Billericay, Essex) Kieron MOIR Scout Leader, Essex. For services to Young People (Manningtree, Essex) Denise Margaret Ann WHIFFIN Founder, J's Hospice. For services to Young People (Chelmsford, Essex)
Hertfordshire
Damehood Professor Lyn Susan CHITTY Professor of Genetics and Fetal Medicine, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust and University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health. For services to Medicine (Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire) Companion of the Order of the Bath Mark Darren SWEENEY Director General, Economic and Domestic Secretariat, Cabinet Office. For Public Service (Knebworth, Hertfordshire) Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Patrick Anthony JENNINGS OBE For services to Association Football and to Charity (Brickendon, Hertfordshire) Dawid KONOTEY-AHULU Co-founder, 10,000 Interns Foundation. For services to Diversity and Inclusion (Welwyn, Hertfordshire) Sarah Jane PICKUP OBE Deputy Chief Executive, Local Government Association. For services to Social Care (Hertford, Hertfordshire) Dr Mary Elizabeth Booth RAMSAY Director of Public Health Programmes, UK Health Security Agency. For services to Public Health (Watford, Hertfordshire) Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Jonathan Harry Samuel ARKUSH President, Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture, Co-Chair, Milah UK and lately President, Board of Deputies of British Jews. For service to Faith and to Integration (Hertfordshire) Jeremy Paul Alan BURNIE Head of Compliance, British Toy and Hobby Association. For services to Business and to Consumers (Pirton, Hertfordshire) Hitan MEHTA Executive Director, British Asian Trust. For services to the British Asian Community (Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire) Professor Sunil SHAUNAK Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London. For services to Infectious Diseases and Drug Discovery (Hertford, Hertfordshire) Charles Mortimer TRACY Lately Head of Education, Institute of Physics. For services to Education (Hatfield, Hertfordshire) Leah Cathrine WILLIAMSON For services to Association Football (St Albans, Hertfordshire) Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Jennifer Patricia BEATTIE For services to Association Football and to Charity (St Albans, Hertfordshire) Dr April Samantha BROWN Improvement Director, Intensive Support, NHS England. For services to the NHS and to Nursing (Hitchin, Hertfordshire) Felicity Emma EVANS For services to Children in Hertfordshire (Watford, Hertfordshire) Timothy Brett JOHNSON Lately Chief Executive Officer, Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. For services to Young People (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire) Barry James KEMPTON Independent Chair, Oldham Opportunity Area. For services to Education and Social Mobility in Oldham (Tring, Hertfordshire) Kim Alison LITTLE For services to Association Football (St Albans, Hertfordshire) Simon Alexander James MUNDY Lawyer, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Legal Advisers, Government Legal Department. For Public and Voluntary Service (Harpenden, Hertfordshire) Oliemata O'DONOGHUE Lately Network Regional Director, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC UK. For services to Diversity in Financial Services Sector (Cheshunt, Hertfordshire) Bianca Daniella SAKOL Founder and Chief Executive, Sebby's Corner. For services to Disadvantaged People, particularly Refugees (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire) Alison Jennifer SAUNDERS Headteacher, Simon Balle All-Through School, Hertford, Hertfordshire. For services to Education (St Albans, Hertfordshire) Shirley Catherine WILSON For services to the Deaf and Deaf/Blind Communities (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire) Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
David ALLARD For services to the community in Royston, Hertfordshire (Royston, Hertfordshire) Michael DEVENISH Chair, The Stevenage and North Herts Adventure Club. For services to Young People (Stevenage, Hertfordshire) Michelle Marcia GORDON Co-Founder, Women's Institute Wanderers. For services to Women's Health in Greater London during Covid-19 (Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire) Kristan Megan PAYNE For services to the community in Elstree and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire) Alban STOWE Senior Head, UK Government Strategy and Partnerships, The Prince's Trust. For services to Young People (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire) Gloria SWANSTON Foster Carer, Hertfordshire County Council. For services to Fostering (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)
Milton Keynes
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Riaz SHAH Founder and Chair of Trustees, One Degree Academy. For services to Education (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire) Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Anna Christina INCE Chief Executive Officer, Resonate. For services to the Railway Industry (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire) Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) David Richard FOSTER Chief Executive Officer, Milton Keynes Parks Trust. For services to the Environment and to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire) Louisa Claire HOBBS (Louisa FROST) For services to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire during Covid-19 (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)
Norfolk
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) John Charles CROSS Chair, Bovine TB Partnership for England. For services to the Livestock Industry (Hunstanton, Norfolk) Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Aneeta PREM JP Founder and President, Freedom Charity. For Charitable Service (Norwich, Norfolk) David George SOUTHGATE For services to Charity and to the community in Norwich, Norfolk (Norwich, Norfolk) Ruth SOUTHGATE For services to Charity and to the community in Norwich, Norfolk (Norwich, Norfolk) Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Roger David ATTERWILL Chair, Swanton Morley Parish Council and Councillor, Breckland District Council. For services to Local Government and the community in Norfolk (Dereham, Norfolk) Valerie BLACKMUR For services to the community in King's Lynn, Norfolk (King's Lynn, Norfolk) Philip EDGE For services to the community in East Harling, Norfolk (Norwich, Norfolk) Michael GEE Luthier. For services to Music (Norwich, Norfolk) Edwin LUCKIN Boathouse Manager, Cromer Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety (Cromer, Norfolk) Gabrielle Anne SKIPPER Chair, Watton Thursday Club. For services to the community in Watton, Norfolk (Thetford, Norfolk) Coral Theodora WARREN For voluntary and charitable services to Sport Action for Women with or after Cancer in Norwich, Norfolk (Wymondham, Norfolk)
Northamptonshire
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Lesley Elizabeth TRAVILL (Lesley WATTS) Chief Executive, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS (Hargrave, Northamptonshire) Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Dr Brian George Mackie DICKIE Director of Research Development, Motor Neurone Disease Association. For services to Motor Neurone Disease Research (Northampton, Northamptonshire) Caroline Mary GRANT Lately Headteacher, Billing Brook Academy Trust, Northampton, Northamptonshire. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (Banbury, Oxfordshire) Dr Marie HOWLEY Lately Senior Lecturer, University of Northampton. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (Brixworth, Northamptonshire) Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Zulqarnain Tony ASLAM Councillor, Wellingborough Town Council. For services to the community in Wellingborough during Covid-19 (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire) Susan Carolyn BAKER For services to the community in Charlton, Northamptonshire (Charlton, Northamptonshire) Jacqueline Joan BEAUMONT Founder and Patron, Oxfordshire Oesophageal and Stomach Organisation. For services to People with Cancer (Aynho, Northamptonshire) Victoria Jane GEARY Beaver Scout Leader, 5th Kettering Scout Group. For services to Young People and to the community in Kettering, Northamptonshire (Kettering, Northamptonshire) Carol Esme KEACH For services to the community in Barton Seagrave and Kettering, Northamptonshire (Kettering, Northamptonshire)
Suffolk
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Joanna Hilary TODD Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Respect. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse (Felixstowe, Suffolk) Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Fiona Jane ELLIS Chief Executive Officer, Survivors in Transition. For services to Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse (Suffolk) Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) James Matthew William ALEXANDER Volunteer. For services to the Natural Environment (Aldeburgh, Suffolk) Dr Catherine LEE Professor of Inclusive Education and Leadership and Deputy Dean for Education, Anglia Ruskin University. For services to Equality in Education (Acton, Suffolk) Jenifer Jane WHITE Historic Landscape Adviser, Historic England. For services to Heritage and to Historic Parks and Gardens (Saxmundham, Suffolk) Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Malcolm Ian William FINCH Forestry Machine Operator, Forestry England. For services to Forestry (Brandon, Suffolk) Richard Henry HANLEY Music Teacher, Thomas Mills High School, Framlingham, Suffolk. For services to Education (Ipswich, Suffolk) Eric HOPES Police Support Volunteer, Suffolk Constabulary. For services to Policing (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk) Sylvia Mary KNIGHTS Trustee, Suffolk Libraries. For services to Public Libraries (Bungay, Suffolk) Ian Richard TOULSON For services to the community in Walsham-le-Willows, Suffolk (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)