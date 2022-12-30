A lottery winner called 'Barry' who left his tickets alongside a winning cheque in a supermarket trolley has won a significant amount, according to the person who found them.

A social media appeal was launched by Richard Haslop, whose wife found the tickets alongside a winning cheque in a trolley at a local Tesco.

The appeal has been shared widely, reading: "Anyone know a Barry Levett? Reason I ask is that my wife found a number of lottery tickets (which also included a winning cheque made out to Barry hence why we know a name) in a Tesco’s trolley and we wish to return to him."

Richard told ITV News Anglia: "There are 6 lottery tickets including Euro Lotto and National lottery all with a number of lines on them, and we found them in a trolley outside the store.

Richard said they had planned on notifying customer services at the end of their shop but there was a queue, and nobody has come forward following his social media appeal.

The appeal for 'Barry' has sparked interest across social media, and Richard says the cheque made out to 'Barry' is of "significant value."

He said: "I’m sure he would rather it was in his bank account."