Police searching for a missing teenager have issued another photograph of her, in the hope that someone will be able to tell them where she is.

15-year-old Arisa Greatrix was reported missing from her home in South Ockenden on Boxing Day and Essex Police believe she could be in the area of Basildon, North Stifford or South Ockenden.

It's the second appeal in two days, and police say they've exhausted other lines of enquiry.

Arisa’s described as 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with very long dark brown hair and wears glasses.

When she was last seen she was wearing a camouflage print jacket, beige leggings, white socks, and beige Crocs.

Essex Police said: " We are worried about Arisa and need to find her to make sure she’s ok. If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call us on 999 quoting incident 81 of 26 December. "