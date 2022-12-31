Police are appealing for help to find a missing 17-year-old boy.

Hassan Ahdich, who is from Ipswich, has not been seen since Thursday afternoon and was reported missing in the early hours of Friday 30 December.

He has been described as approximately 5ft 8ins tall, slim and has short, black hair.

He was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a grey hoody, a yellow and black puffer coat and white trainers.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have seen Hassan to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 24 of 30 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: