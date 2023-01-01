Police searching for a teenager on the run from a mental health hospital in Northampton say he may already be responsible for three incidents of arson in the area.

Northampton Police have re-issued their urgent appeal for information about the whereabouts of Johnny Brady and stressed that no-one should approach him.

They said three separate bags or rubbish had been set on fire in the area since Brady escaped from the grounds of St Andrew's Healthcare facility in Northampton at about 3.30pm on New Year's Eve.

Police have revealed he was serving a hospital order following convictions relating to serious assault and arson offences.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Brady, who is described as white, about 5ft 9 and of a slim build, but to report any sightings to the Force Control Room as a matter of urgency by calling 999.

Since leaving the hospital and immediate area there have been no confirmed sightings of Brady, who was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black coloured trainers, which has prompted officers to re-issue their urgent call for assistance.

Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins said: “We have officers who are actively looking for Johnny however, he has now been missing for almost 24-hours, and with no confirmed sightings, we are becoming increasingly concerned.

“Johnny is serving a hospital order for convictions relating to arson and serious assault, which is why it is very important that the public do not approach him under any circumstances but should call 999 immediately.

Police want anyone who sees Johnny Brady to get in touch, but warn they should not approach him Credit: Northants Police

“We are investigating three separate incidents of arson to bags of rubbish, which occurred overnight, in areas within a couple of miles of the hospital grounds which may be linked to Johnny.

"Arson has potentially fatal consequences and we therefore ask the public to be extra vigilant within their local communities. If you see anyone acting suspiciously near property or deliberately starting fires to items such as bins, please call us immediately on 999.

”Anyone who has seen Johnny or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting incident number 275 of 31/12/22.