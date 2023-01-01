Police are warning the public not to approach a teenager who has escaped from a mental health hospital in Northampton.

Johnny Brady, who was given a hospital order for a serious assault in Derby, absconded from St Andrew’s Healthcare facility in Northampton on New Year's Eve.

Police say they need urgent help to find him and want anyone who sees him to call the force control room on 999.

Mr Brady, 19, left the hospital grounds in Billing Road at about 3.30pm.

Police said he is white, about 5ft 9 and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black trainers.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to appeal directly to Johnny to reassure him that he is not in trouble but to please return to St Andrews or make yourself known to the police. We need to make sure you are safe and receive the care that you need.

“We would also like to appeal to members of the public to under no circumstance approach Johnny. If you see him or know where he is, it is important that you call us as a matter of urgency on 999.”

Police said a second patient who absconded from the unit while on a guided walk yesterday has been found and returned to the hospital.

That incident was not connected to Mr Brady's disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Johnny or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting incident number 275 of 31/12/22.