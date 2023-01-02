Four people have been arrested following a fight at a New Year's Day football match in King’s Lynn.

It happened during the second half of the match between King’s Lynn Town and Boston when rival supporters began fighting inside the stadium.

Officers patrolling outside the ground were called into the stadium and arrested four men aged 18, 30, 31 and 32, all on suspicion of public order offences.

The men have been taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they remain in custody and will be questioned.

Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “Fighting between fans has no place in football and we will deal with incidents robustly.

"We worked closely with King’s Lynn Town Football Club to disrupt the violence and the vast majority of fans have a safe and enjoyable day. We will always seek to apply for football banning orders, where appropriate, which could see fans banned from matches.”