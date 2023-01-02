NHS staff working at a hospital have been told by healthcare bosses to pay back their Christmas bonus after it was paid to them by mistake.

A number of employees at Milton Keynes University Hospital were told on Christmas Eve that the payment had to be returned as they were handed an end-of-year bonus when they weren't eligible.

The incentive scheme was launched in July to try and get staff to work night shifts with employees being told that if they worked an extra five to 10 shifts between then and December, they would receive up to £300 in a one-off payment at the end of 2022.However, some staff who were not eligible for the bonus were incorrectly told that they were and given the bonus in error.

Staff at the hospital say they only took home £60 of the £150 bonus as it was taxed.

Joe Harrison, the CEO of Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Trust, and Kate Jarman, director of corporate affairs, have both apologised and expressed their regret over the error.

Ms Jarman said on Twitter: "We’ve made a bit of a mess of an additional shift payment that’s affected a small number of people’s pay @MKHospital - if you’re affected you’ll already know.

"So so sorry this has happened. We are unpicking exactly how it did but it’s really upset and angered those affected completely understandably."Again, I am really sorry. It shouldn’t have happened. There’s a little bit more info in today’s weekly message but we are still trying to understand what happened and why. More info to come but just wanted to acknowledge it and apologise."

A hospital spokesperson said the error was identified "immediately".

A statement said: “MKUH operated a scheme between July and December where staff working an additional five to 10 shifts over those months would receive either a £150 or £300 payment in their December wages.

"There were a number of clear conditions attached to this scheme because it was designed to encourage the uptake of hard-to-fill shifts.“A small number of staff were informed that they may have received an additional payment in error as soon as the error was identified (immediately after the December payday).

"We know this has been upsetting for those staff who have been told they may be affected and are very sorry this has happened.

"We will remain in contact with those affected and will work to minimise any financial impact.”