An investigation has been launched after human remains were found at a pond in Harlow in Essex.

Officers were called to Oakwood Pond near Fourth Avenue shortly before 2pm on New Year's Eve following reports of a suspicious object in the water.

Specialist forensic officers have since confirmed that these are human remains.

The pond lies in a wooded area near the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

An investigation by the Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate is underway.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said “It’s the really early stages of this investigation and we are working to determine what has happened.

"I understand that this is concerning news for local residents and our officers are likely to remain in the area for the next few days to continue inquiries.

“We ask that the public respect the cordons in place and we will be updating the public as the investigation develops."

Roads have been blocked off as police carry out their investigations Credit: Essex Police

”If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm."