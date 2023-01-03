The trial of two men accused of robbing Olympic and Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta at their home is set to begin.

The 37-year-old sprinter was recovering from injury at his home near Ongar in Essex with his wife and children when he was threatened at about 2.35am on 27 November, 2021.

Cavendish, who is originally from the Isle of Man, had recently come out of hospital after suffering significant injuries in a crash at a track event in Belgium.

Essex Police said no one sustained serious injuries during the robbery, but Cavendish previously said in a statement that his family were "extremely distressed" and "feared for their lives".

The force said a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

Romario Henry, 31, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, deny two counts of robbery.

Cavendish is the joint record holder of Tour de France stage wins with 34 victories to his name.

Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning the Men's Elite race in Castle Douglas during the 2022 British National Road Championships. Credit: PA

