A family has paid tribute to a "beloved" grandfather who died nearly four weeks after a crash in Cambridgeshire.

Mark Raftery, who lived near Wisbech, suffered serious injuries in a collision on the B1101 between Coldham and March on 8 December.

The 49-year-old of Ecton Grove in Elm was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he died after his condition deteriorated on 28 December.

In a tribute, his family said he was a “beloved dad, son, grandad and brother”.

Their statement added: “Mark was the loudest in the room and always loved a laugh.

“He loved his cars and his family dearly and can now be with his dad and brother. Mark will be sadly missed and will always be in our hearts.”

A 30-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was left with serious injuries.

The driver of another vehicle, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “The victim has sadly died a few weeks after the collision and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would still like to hear from any witnesses who may have information or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or of either vehicle in the moments prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website, quoting reference number 35/90042/22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know