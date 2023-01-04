Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over a theft from a boy in a toy shop.

It happened at Smyths Toys at Anglia Retail Park in Bury Road in Ipswich between 11.30am and 12 noon on December 27.

The victim, a four-year-old boy, had visited the store with his mother where he accidentally dropped £60 in cash to the floor.

It is believed the money was picked up by an unknown man who left the shop without handing it in.

Officers have now released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him should contact police quoting reference 37/81201/22 on 101 or through the force website.

The man was wearing a black jacket and a black beanie hat. Credit: Suffolk Police

