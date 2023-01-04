Eleven police officers were assaulted while trying to break up an illegal rave on an industrial estate on New Year's Eve.

Glass bottles were thrown at the officers as they tried to prevent more party-goers from joining around 200 revellers in a warehouse on Edison Road in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

Two officers suffered cuts to the head and one needed hospital treatment for his injury.

Other officers were hit by missiles, pushed to the ground and kicked after discovering the illegal event at around 9.30pm on Saturday 31 December.

A police car was also vandalised, along with other parked vehicles on the industrial estate.

PC Charlie-Ann Brett said: “This was a shocking incident that saw numerous officers assaulted while policing a large-scale disorder at the industrial estate in St Ives.

“No-one should come to work and be assaulted in this disgraceful manner and we will not tolerate this level of violence towards officers.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to get in touch with us, in particular, any businesses with CCTV footage of the event or people going to or from the site.”

A 27-year-old man from Wattisfield, Suffolk, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon and obstructing a police officer, and has since been released on bail.

Anyone who has information or CCTV footage should report it through the force website with reference 35/163/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know