The designer behind some of Britain's most recognisable products - including the Marble Run children's game and the Chopper bicycle - has died at the age of 96.

Tom Karen was born in Vienna, but settled in Cambridge after the war and was the managing director of OGLE Design in Letchworth in Hertfordshire from 1962 until 1999.

He died peacefully on New Year's Eve surrounded by his family.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia in 2018, when he was 91, Mr Karen said the children's game Marble Run was one of his "proudest designs" because "millions of children have played with it".

He was also the creator of the Raleigh Chopper bicycle, which he told ITV News Anglia in 2011 was "just one of many projects" on which he had been working.

"It wasn't as some people think a sort of eureka thing," he added. "I immediately decided it had to have a big wheel and a small wheel, because it symbolises the power going through the back wheel, like a Formula One car or a dragster.

"Then we added nice little touches to it, the gear shift and the spring on the saddle and the make-believe disk brakes.

"I live with my eyes and I see a lot of things that could be done better and that's always been part of my life. That motivates me to break new ground.

"I'd love to redesign much of the world and make it a better place if I could."

Play Brightcove video

Designer Tom Karen speaking to ITV News Anglia in 2018

A retrospective of Mr Karen's career is currently taking place at One Garden City in Letchworth.

Town historian Josh Tidy, who curated the exhibition, said that Mr Karen was "thrilled" with it.

"Tom was a true great," he said. "I had the pleasure of meeting him several times over the last year or so, putting together the exhibition which celebrates his life and work, and runs until 10 March.

"I'm very pleased in retrospect that we were able to do the exhibition last year - timely as it turned out, and as we feared. I know Tom was thrilled with it which makes me happy, at this sad time."

Speaking to the Guardian, his daughter Eugenie said it was a "privilege" to have been close to "such a creative person".

"He had such an extraordinary life and found such happiness living his last couple of decades in Cambridge," she added.

In 2019, he was appointed OBE in the New Year Honours.

Tom Karen designed the Chopper bike. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know