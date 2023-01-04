Police have found a convicted arsonist who escaped from a secure hospital unit on New Year's Eve.

Johnny Brady, 19, disappeared from St Andrew’s Healthcare in Northampton, where he had been serving a hospital order following convictions for arson and serious assault.

Police had asked anyone who saw him to call 999 and not to approach him.

Officers confirmed that Brady had been found safe and well on Wednesday morning after a call from the public that he had been seen in the Crestwood area of Northampton.

Police were sent immediately and recovered Brady, and he will now be returned to care.

Det Sgt Torie Harrison, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for all their help over the past four days in sharing our media appeals and calling us with information.

“It has been invaluable and the reason why we have been able to find Brady safe and well. He will now be returned to St Andrew’s Hospital where his treatment needs can be met.”

Brady, 19, left the grounds of the facility in Billing Road at about 3.30pm on 31 December.

Earlier on Wednesday, police had appealed directly to him, telling him that they did not want to punish him but just to keep him safe.

Brady was 17 when he embarked on an arson spree around Derbyshire in October 2020, first setting fire to St Mary's Catholic School in Darley Abbey in Derby.

Two days later CCTV cameras caught him making his way to Ravensdale Infant School in Mickleover, the scene of his next attack.

Two months later he started a blaze at All Saints' Church in Mackworth, Derbyshire, a Grade I listed building.

In court Brady admitted seven arson attacks causing millions of pounds worth of damage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know