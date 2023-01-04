Police have arrested five people after 1,000 cannabis plants were discovered at a property in a Suffolk village - in a find one officer said was the biggest he had seen in his career.

Officers found the cannabis factory at premises on Webbs Road, Kenton near Debenham after officers received fresh information.

Five men were arrested in connection with the discovery of three rooms which were being used to cultivate cannabis.

Police estimated that there were up to 1,000 plants seized at the property.

A 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, suspicion of abstracting electricity and suspicion of possession of a bladed weapon.

Up to 1000 plants were found at the property in Kenton, Suffolk. Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Two 30-year-olds, a 24-year-old, and a 51-year-old were all arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

All five have been released on police bail until 31 March.

Sgt Kelvin Wenden said: "This is by far the largest cannabis factory I have seen in my 13-year career and I know this will be a major blow to serious and organised crime.

"We will not stop in our pursuit in bringing criminals to justice, and serious hauls like this ensure that criminals need to keep looking over their shoulders knowing that Suffolk police will be hot on their tails."

