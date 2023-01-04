A pond where human remains were discovered on New Year's Eve is being drained following the launch of a murder investigation.

Police are gathering evidence at Oakwood Pond in Harlow in Essex following the grim discovery of remains which may have been in the water for weeks.

Searches have been going on since Saturday and officers have been knocking on doors in the area to see if anyone has any information about what happened.

Police say they need to drain the pond to gather evidence as part of their murder investigation and are working with experts to protect wildlife during the process.

Police are searching the area around Oakwood Pond in Harlow after the discovery of human remains. Credit: Essex Police

Det Supt Rob Kirby said “Draining the pond has been a complicated process but completely necessary to gather evidence for this investigation.

“We have been working closely with the Environment Agency, Natural England and Harlow District Council to ensure that no wildlife is harmed during this process.”

“Once this draining work has taken place, we will continue to search the area and the cordons will remain in place for the next few days.”

Police say Oakwood Pond needs to be drained as part of a murder investigation. Credit: Essex Police

Ch Insp Paul Austin, the district commander for Harlow, said: “I appreciate that this news is shocking to the local community and our officers have been speaking to concerned residents in Harlow this week.

“Residents will continue to notice a police presence in the area this week. I encourage you to have a conversation with our officers on patrol if you’re concerned.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101.

Police at the scene in Oakwood Pond, Harlow, after the discovery of human remains. Credit: Essex Police

