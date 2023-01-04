Fans of Peterborough United have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the re-appointment of manager Darren Ferguson for the fourth time.

The announcement was made following the sacking of Grant McCann - himself in his third spell in charge - and his assistant Cliff Byrne after just 11 months in charge following a poor run of form in League One.

Ferguson, who only resigned in February 2022, has agreed to take over until the end of the season.

He has previously had spells in charge from 2011 to 2015 and 2007 to 2009 where he has won four promotions with Posh.

Despite Ferguson's multiple returns, Posh are not the only club to go back to previous managers, with Barnet appointing Martin Allen as their manager five times.

In a statement the club defended their decision saying: "When you look for a manager in January, it is a very difficult time, an impossible time to get someone in, so if you were to write down what you would want in a manager, someone who identifies with how you work as a football club, someone who has had multiple promotions on their CV, someone with a style of football that gets people off their seats, where would you find a manager like that?

"It just so happens we have one that lives nearby and has agreed to come and help us until the end of the season."

Despite his track record, the reaction from fans on social media has been far from positive with many making fun of the number of times Ferguson has been appointed.

Others poked fun at the club's alternating appointments of McCann and Ferguson.

However, same fans were more positive about the return of Ferguson, saying it was a sensible appointment and supporters should get behind the team.

In a statement the club added: “We are not talking a long-term appointment, it has been agreed between ourselves and Darren that the best way is for him to come in and work with the squad.

"He only left a year ago, none of the owners wanted him to leave. For us the Championship was a challenge for a club our size, he made the decision to leave, Darragh felt it was the wrong decision at the time, but we feel that after a year out, he is full of enthusiasm, he is going to come in and his motivation and aim is to get another promotion under the belt.

“He has won five promotions in his career; he will be going for number six and we are delighted that he has agreed to return. It is business as usual and on we go.”

