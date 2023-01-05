The body of Phillip Lewis was found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year's Eve. Credit: Essex Police

Police investigating the discovery of a body in a pond near a hospital say they have arrested two people after identifying the remains as those of a 59-year-old man.

Phillip Lewis - also known as "Scottish Phil" to friends - was found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow in Essex on New Year's Eve, after a member of the public reported seeing a suspicious object.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, said Essex Police. Both are from Harlow and are being questioned in custody.

Officers said Mr Lewis had lived in Harlow for many years and was well known around the town, with " a wide circle of friends who he socialised with".

A murder investigation was launched after an examination of the body was carried out.

Work to drain the pond began on Wednesday. Credit: Essex Police

Reading a statement on Thursday, Det Supt Rob Kirby of Essex Police said his team would "work tirelessly to bring those responsible for his murder to justice".

They began draining the water from the pond on Wednesday in a bid to uncover clues as to how the body ended up in the water.

“This is really important to identify potentially vital evidence," he added.

“A team of dedicated specialist detectives are continuing to work around the clock give Phil’s friends and families the answers they need about what happened to him and why.”

Mr Kirby appealed to people in the area to come forward with information, and highlighted key areas that officers are looking into.

“In particular, we need people living in the area around the pond to check their CCTV and doorbell footage going back to the beginning of November," he said.

“We also want anyone who came into contact with Phil since 1 November, and any friends or acquaintances, to come forward.

“And anyone who regularly visits the pond and the surrounding area who has seen anything suspicious in the last two months.

Police are searching the area around Oakwood Pond in Harlow after the discovery of human remains. Credit: Essex Police

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, could be vital for our investigation."

Officers have been knocking on doors in the area to see if anyone has any information about what happened.

Police expect the cordon in the area to remain in place for the next few days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101.

