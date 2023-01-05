Images have been released of a man police want to speak to after a woman was kicked unconscious at a railway station.

A man dragged the woman through the tickets barriers at Chelmsford station before repeatedly kicking her in the head, leaving her unconscious in the ticket hall, said British Transport Police.

He then fled as other passengers at the station called an ambulance.

Investigating officers have now releasing CCTV images in connection with the attack, which happened at 11.30pm on 14 October.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 2200106282. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

