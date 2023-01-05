Police have arrested two people after a dog had to be put down and a man was left badly injured following a "savage attack" at a caravan park.

It happened when a man was out walking his dog at the North Denes caravan park in Lowestoft in Suffolk between 6pm and 8pm on New Year's Eve.

His pet was attacked by two other dogs - both American bulldog-type animals, said police - and he was then kicked and punched by a group of male and female youngsters.

The victim was badly injured and his dog had to be put to sleep after what police described as a "savage attack".

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assault and he was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains. A dog was also seized by police at the man’s address.

Earlier in the week a 21-year-old man was arrested and his dog seized – he has since been bailed by police pending further inquiries.

Anyone who saw this incident or who has information should contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/40/23.

