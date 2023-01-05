A police officer who shouted and swore at a member of the public has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

A disciplinary panel ruled that Luke Moore would have been dismissed as a detective constable had he not already resigned from Northamptonshire Police.

Mr Moore shouted and swore at the woman in Wellingborough while he was off duty in August 2021, the hearing was told.

The woman reported the incident to police and Mr Moore later received a community resolution order for a Section 5 public order offence. He then failed to declare this, and a family member, on his vetting form when applying for another role, said the force.

Despite his resignation from the force, his gross misconduct case was taken to its conclusion, following a ruling made in 2017.

Mr Moore was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct at an accelerated hearing held in front of Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst at Bedfordshire Police headquarters on Wednesday.

Had he still been a serving officer he would have been dismissed without notice and will now be placed on the barred list, said the force.

Mr Rodenhurst said: “I expect my officers to display a high standard of personal conduct towards members of the public while both on and off duty.

“I was appalled by the behaviour displayed by this former officer, and this was a clear case of gross misconduct warranting a dismissal.

“Any lesser outcome in this case would in my view fail to maintain public confidence and trust in the force.”

