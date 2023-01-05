Public will decide whether to name £120m bridge after Queen, King or a fish

The public will decide the name of a new 120 million pound bridge in Great Yarmouth.

The Third River Crossing is set to open to traffic in the summer, linking the A47 to the port on the other side of the River Yare.

The five shortlisted options up for public vote are: Queens Gate, Kings Bridge, Britannia Bridge, Yare Bridge, Herring Bridge.

Voting can be completed online using the project website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/3RC, or in person by posting a vote in one of the boxes provided at Great Yarmouth Town Hall, the Shrublands Community Centre in Gorleston, Gorleston Library, or Caister Library.

Voting closes on Tuesday 31 January and the winner will be announced in the spring.

Councillor Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council and current Mayor of Great Yarmouth said: "I’m delighted with the fantastic level of participation in the competition so far.

"After much discussion we’ve tried to come up with a list of options that reflect the most popular themes put forward and its now down to the public to decide. "I feel confident whichever name is chosen will be one the town can be proud of for generations to come and I look forward to seeing this long awaited key piece of infrastructure for our region finally become a reality."

Hugh Sturzaker, chair of the Civic Society of Great Yarmouth said: "The Third River Crossing will be an important link between the town of Great Yarmouth and the ‘mainland’ just north of Gorleston which will improve links through the area and the development of the port. "It was good see so many people getting involved and I hope there will be an equally impressive number voting for the final name."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know