Four swans which died were killed by metal ball bearings fired from a catapult, police believe.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the pond at Grange Hill in Coggeshall at 8.30pm on Monday.

They found three swans dead and the fourth died later, despite receiving treatment from vets nearby.

Police are investigating under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, but said no arrests had yet been made.

A waste firm has offered a reward for anyone with information that leads to arrest.

BK Waste Management said the killings were "shocking behaviour" and said it had stumped up £1,000, which had been matched by a second company.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/892/23.

