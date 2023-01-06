A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a vulnerable man with dementia.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, was last seen almost three weeks ago on 18 December in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex.

He was reported missing two days later and despite a significant search by Essex Police, he remains missing.

On Friday, the force confirmed a 50-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of kidnap in connection with the investigation. He remains in custody.

Essex Police have searched in and around Chelmsford, carried out CCTV inquiries, analysed phone and financial data, and have enquired house-to-house.

This CCTV image was taken on 18 December at 2.40pm. Credit: Essex Police

Mr Hatcher receives support from carers multiple times each day, with the force's concerns "growing" for him.

Det Supt Scott Egerton said: “This Sunday will mark three weeks since Timothy went missing and our concerns for him grow with each passing day that he’s not been found.

“We remain open-minded about why Timothy has gone missing, what’s happened to him, and where he is."

Police had previously asked people in Chelmsford to check bird hides, as Mr Hatcher is a regular birdwatcher.

Police issued several key points in their appeal to find Mr Hatcher:

He often wears a distinctive yellow high-viz jacket and a black beanie-style hat;

He often frequents the area of Baddow around the A1114, Meadgate, and Hylands Park;

He was seen in the company of another man in JD Sport in Chelmsford on 3 December buying trainers.

Det Supt Egerton added that anyone with information should come forward.

“We believe there may be new possibilities for people to see or recognise something unusual as they go about their daily lives as they return to work, start taking their children back to school, and taking journeys they may not have done over the Christmas period", he said.

“I also still need people to check door bell and CCTV footage dating back to 18 December.

“If you have any information about where he is, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, I need you to contact us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know