A mum jokingly dressed up as the Virgin Mary on Christmas Day - hours before actually giving birth.

Lauren Conte, from Peterborough, knew her baby was due in late December, so her dad joked he might be born on Christmas Day.

Ms Conte played along and dressed as the Virgin Mary for Christmas dinner, but then her waters broke later in the evening.

She gave birth to a boy on Boxing Day by C-section and has named him Joshua Joseph.

Lauren Conte and baby Joshua Joseph. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Conte said: "Maybe all of the laughing that we did from dressing up as the Virgin Mary brought it on. But what's meant to be is meant to be and he's here safely, so it's all good fun.

"He's been an absolute joy and we're very happy, and so are all of our family as well."

Luke and Lauren Conte on their way to their family's for Christmas dinner, with Lauren dressed as Virgin Mary. Credit: Lauren Conte

Ms Conte's dad John had put a sign on the door saying "Bethlehem Travel Lodge - no vacancies", when the family arrived for Christmas dinner.

Joshua's dad Luke explained that Joshua was a favourite name of the couple's even before the Biblical links.

Ms Conte added that the middle name Joseph was a tribute to her late brother.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know