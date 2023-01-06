Police stormed a hotel room to catch a "predatory" man "intent" on having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The teenager's worried mother had called Northamptonshire Police, with officers then bursting into one of the rooms at the Best Western Hotel in Rockingham Road, Corby, on 1 June, 2022.

Mohamad Amanallahpour was found in "a state of undress" in the company of the girl, having travelled over 100 miles from his home in Hounslow, London, to meet her.

The 21-year-old was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child, both of which he pleaded guilty to at Northampton Crown Court.

At the same court this week, he was sentenced to five years and one month in prison.

Det Sgt Stephen Wells said: “Mohamed Amanallahpour is a predatory individual who was so intent on sexual activity with a child who couldn’t consent that he travelled all the way up from London in order to commit his crimes.

“I am so pleased that we have managed to send him to prison for these offences and I hope it provides the young girl and her family with some much needed closure and justice.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare for this to happen to their child and I would like to thank this young girl’s mother for her swift actions that day which allowed us to catch Amanallahpour in the act and prevent him from doing her daughter further harm."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know