Two teenage boys have denied the murder of a 17-year-old who was found stabbed to death in Cambridge.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, on 19 November.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were arrested at properties in south London last year, entered pleas of not guilty to murder in an appearance at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Mark Bishop remanded both defendants in custody and they are due to stand trial from 31 July at Huntingdon Crown Court.

The trial has a time estimate of 15 days.

Following his death, Jesse's mother Rita Ofor said: "I will miss your smile, calls, hugs, play, music, help, birthdays, prayers, outings, and everything.

"My physical time with you is now over, but your memory will live on in our hearts and you will always be remembered for your love and selflessness."

Jesse's father Henry Nwokejiobi, 60, said he had sent Jesse to live in Cambridge with his mother because he thought he would be safer there.

Mr Nwokejiobi, from Mill Hill in north-west London, said he was estranged from Mrs Ofor and felt it would do Jesse good to get away from London.

He said: "Jesse was a good lad, a good son and he will be missed.

"He's the kind of boy that when he's around, the place lit up. He has this infectious laugh when he's laughing, he laughs easily and as young as he was as the time, he was very bold, very confident.

"I had high hopes for Jesse."

