A nine year old girl's mammoth biking challenge has been given a boost thanks to her cycling champion auntie.

Amelie Hunt from Bedfordshire is aiming to complete 100 bikes rides around Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, in memory of George Fox, 13, who died from an aggressive brain tumour last year.

She was joined on one of her many rides by her aunt - who just happens to be the double European cycling champion Helen Wyman.

"I'm doing 100 bike rides because a boy from our village passed away from a brain tumour so we're trying to raise money for the charity" Amelie told ITV News Anglia.

Amelie says whatever the weather she is determined to keep going. Credit: ITV News Anglia

So far she's racked up more than 70 rides and has proven she certainly has the pedigree for pedalling.

Wyman hopped on her bike to keep her niece company during a visit to the UK from her base on the continent.

She said: "I'm really proud of her. Her three brothers have all ridden bikes as well but Amelie's the one who's actually taken it on further and taken on challenges like this.

"It's absolutely amazing to see. They came to Germany on holiday with us and we went on real adventures. She just takes everything in her stride. When you go down a hill you have to tell her to brake because she's like 'let's go for it!'"

George was known as Gorgeous George after the crowdfunding page his parents set up so that he could access treatment abroad. Credit: Family photo

Teenager George, who was just 13, died from aggressive glioblastoma last April.

His mum Louise Fox said she was thrilled Amelie felt moved to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in his memory.

"It means so much to us for people to continue to remember George and also to raise money for the charities that really need it so that other families don't face what we've faced," she said.

"When I've been out and about and seen Amelie riding it's given me a lift as well. The whole community, Amelie's family - they have all been amazing."

