King Charles has been seen smiling and chatting with well-wishers for the first times since a series of revelations about the Royal Family emerged in Prince Harry's book 'Spare'.

The King attended a Sunday Service at St Lawrence's Church in Castle Rising near King's Lynn, hours before an interview with his son Prince Harry is broadcast on ITV.

The King smiled and waved as he spoke to people outside church and did not mention Harry's memoir.

The Duke of Sussex has been interviewed by News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby which will be shown on ITV at 9pm tonight.

The interview comes at the end of a week that has seen several explosive claims emerge from the memoir, which was accidentally released early in Spain.

Harry: The Interview will be broadcast at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday

King Charles attended a Sunday service in Norfolk. Credit: Terry Harris

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know