A man has been charged with the murder of Phillip Lewis whose remains were found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Lewis, 59, - also known as "Scottish Phil" to friends - was discovered after a member of the public reported seeing a suspicious object in the water.

Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 9 January.

Another man, who is 23 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He has been released on bail until March whilst our enquiries continue.

The body of Phillip Lewis was found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year's Eve. Credit: Essex Police

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, head of Essex major crime, said: “Quite clearly this is a significant stage in the investigation into the death of Philip Lewis.

“Over the last eight days, we have had a team of dedicated detectives and forensic experts who have pieced together what we believe to be the circumstances around Philip’s death.

“Of course, that work does not stop at the point of charge and in many ways, this is still the beginning of complex investigation into the death of a 59-year-old man who was a son and a friend.

“One element of that work continues today as, alongside our partners, we continue to drain Oakwood Pond to allow for further investigation of the area to take place.

“This is being done in the most environmentally friendly way possible and I’d like to pass on my thanks to partners for helping to facilitate this.”

Police drained Oakwood Pond in Harlow to search for evidence. Credit: Essex Police

Det Supt Kirby added: “I would continue to appeal to anyone who came into contact with Phillip in any way since 1 November 2022 to come forward. To date, a number of people have come forward and the information they have provided to us has been invaluable.

“Equally, I would like anyone who lives in the areas of Oakwood Pond or the estates coming off Harberts Road, south of Fourth Avenue, and who has CCTV or doorbell video systems to contact us so that we can check it.

“We also want to speak to anyone who regularly visits Oakwood Pond and the surrounding area, who has seen anything suspicious in the last two months.”

A dedicated phone line has been set up specifically for this investigation and can be reached on 0800 051 4526.

A Major Incident Public Portal has also been set up here as a way for the public to submit information: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q39-PO1

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know