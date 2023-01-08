A man who wrestled a woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her in a park in Bedfordshire in 2006 has been jailed.

Darren Andrews, 48, followed the woman in Dunstable Downs before grabbing her and trying to take her trousers off.

The woman was able to escape and report the attack to the police.

At the time of the investigation the woman’s trousers were seized and DNA was found on them, but there were no forensic matches.

However, 14 years later in 2020 as part of an ongoing operation to tackle historic rape and sexual assaults, the evidence was re-examined and there was a match to Andrews’ DNA.

Andrews, of High Street, Dunstable, pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a female, and was sentenced to three years and nine months at Luton Crown Court. He also received a restraining order.

In an impact statement from the victim shared in court, she said: “I am relieved, but his actions have had consequences that have followed me since that day.

“The scars are still deep, and I do not know if I will ever escape the fears and anxieties that it has left.

“He stole a freedom and a peace of mind from me that day that has never come back.”

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a predatory attack by a man who preyed on a lone woman.

“Andrews was able to continue living his life for years while his victim suffered from the lasting effects and ongoing anxiety. He thought he was above the law, but this case proves we will leave no stone unturned in pursuing perpetrators – no matter when the crime took place.

“I commend the victim for her bravery throughout the case, and having to relive this so many years later.

“This is the latest successful conviction under Operation Painter and our specialist detectives will continue to utilise scientific advancements and developments in forensic science to review historic cases such as this and ensure sexual predators are brought to justice.”

