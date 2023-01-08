League Two high-flyers Stevenage pulled off the most remarkable of comebacks to dump seven-time winners Aston Villa out of the FA Cup.

Boro were trailing 1-0 with 88 minutes on the clock, but scored twice in the final two minutes to clinch what will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest results in their history.

There were brilliant scenes at the final whistle as Boro boss Steve Evans and his players celebrated their magnificent 2-1 victory with their near 3,000-strong army of travelling fans at Villa Park.

The tie had looked to be going the way of the Premier League side when French midfielder Morgan Sanson put Villa ahead in the first-half, but Stevenage were given a golden chance to equalise from the penalty spot late on when Leander Dendoncker pulled down substitute Dean Campbell.

Dendoncker was then shown a straight red card, and when Jamie Reid tucked away the penalty, Stevenage fans were dreaming of a replay.

However, moments later, they were celebrating again as Campbell fired home to complete a sensational turnaround.

The result was arguably the biggest shock of the third round and football fans across the world took to social media to congratulate the Hertfordshire-based side.

Among them was Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher who tweeted: "C’mon city c’mon Stevenage MNS."

Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates his late winner in front of the travelling fans at Villa Park. Credit: PA

The win is the latest highlight in what is turning out to be a campaign to remember for Stevenage who are riding high in second place in League Two.

Manager Evans was rewarded with a new two-year contract on Saturday, having got the club in promotion contention having successfully kept them up last season after arriving in March.

Stevenage, who will visit Championship side Stoke City in the next round, have a history of FA Cup giant-killings having famously knocked out Newcastle United at the same stage of the competition in 2011.