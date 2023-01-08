A lecturer who wrote a children's e-book alongside her Homes for Ukraine guest hopes it will encourage compassion towards refugees of the war-torn country.

Dr Poppy Gibson, who lives in Benfleet, Essex, said that when Yuliia Ruban, 28, and her son Daniil, seven, came to live with her and her family in April 2022, she wanted to help children in schools talk about the Ukraine war.

Dr Gibson, a 33-year-old senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “One night, I just thought I need to do something; I wanted to find a platform for Yuliia and Daniil to be able to share their voices so they could be heard and better understood.

“If we don’t help share these stories about people whose status has become ‘refugee’ beyond their control, we will not be able understand their journeys and that was when I just wrote a few sentences in a Word document.

“Once I did that, I showed Yuliia and she got quite emotional – she was crying.

“And I asked her, ‘Do you think this is a good idea? I want to make sure you are happy’ and she said it was a great idea.”

The few words eventually turned into a draft for a book, with the Ukrainian words for the text being added in by Ms Ruban.

The name of the book – A Home For A Ukrainian, which has been published as an e-book this week – was inspired by the Homes for Ukraine scheme and loosely based on Daniil’s journey to the UK.

Daniil, seven, inspired the children's book. Credit: Family handout/PA

“I felt it was important for Ukrainians to be able to read the book and for English children to see the Ukrainian language written down as it is such an interesting language and it helps them understand and appreciate Ukrainians’ culture and find out about the emotional baggage they may be carrying", Dr Gibson said.

The author said that she hopes the book will “build people’s awareness of people having to leave their homes and being compassionate towards them”.

Dr Gibson added: “Yuliia and Daniil are just like us, they were just born in a different country – they are a mother and son and I can relate as I am also a mother.

“I hope the book makes people see that we can help, we can offer kindness and maybe even consider sponsorship as there are still people looking for hosts.”

The e-book is available on Amazon, with the proceeds going to Charitable foundation Voices of Children, which provides accommodation and humanitarian and psychological support to refugees.

Dr Gibson added that she has plans to get the book published as a paperback too, as well as an upcoming book launch and awareness events in June’s national Refugee Week, which takes place between 19 and 25 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know