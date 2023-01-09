Call handlers have spoken of their "struggle" to help patients as they battle with near-record levels of demand at the NHS 111 service.

The rise in winter viruses is putting the 111 system under huge strain with many people calling in with concerns about flu, Covid and Strep A.

Nationally, NHS 111 answered the second highest number of calls ever last week, with 410,618 calls answered, up from 365,258 the previous week.

Despite the recruitment of hundreds of extra 111 and 999 call handlers, demand on staff remains high.

At Norfolk and Waveney's 111 call centre, they recorded their busiest ever day on 17 December, dealing with 4,081 calls, an increase of 66% on an average day.

Chloe Lipscombe, a call handler and trainer, said the job was "really challenging and tough" and she could take up to 60 calls in an eight-hour shift.

"It's not just the colds and flu symptoms, you're getting mental health calls, they're tough," said Ms Lipscombe.

"You're getting emergency calls - we do receive them - or if there was an emergency to happen mid-way through a call, that's tough as well.

"The volume has an impact on how mentally challenging it is.

"We're all feeling it and it's tough, and you struggle.

"You want to give them the correct help and care that you can, but sometimes you know that actually what you're advising... and can it be met within the timeframe needed? It's hard."

Norfolk and Waveney recorded a record number of calls to its 111 service for one day in December. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In an average month Norfolk and Waveney receives just under 30,000 calls, but this December it increased 76% to 53,000 calls.

Much of the increased volume of calls in December has been due to a rise in winter viruses and concerns around Strep A and scarlet fever.

Ms Lipscombe said the job was tough, but could be rewarding when she and her colleagues were able to send patients to the appropriate service.

She said: "Sometimes we are using services such as 999 and A&E when actually it's not necessary, but also sometimes when it is.

"So to be able to filter through those and to use it in the correct way, helps with the pressures."

Dan Hubbard, regional director for Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care 24, said: "The 111 services have been extremely busy across the country.

"There's been a real push getting patients to use 111 because obviously it's an option to try and help patients from using emergency departments or going to hospital.

"We've seen massive demand spikes, as we would normally over Christmas and the New Year period, but above that over the last month or so it's been close to early Covid levels, hitting over 50,000 calls in December, which is quite high."

NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “It remains vital that people make the most of services like 111 online and as ever, only use 999 in an emergency, and it’s also crucial that those who are eligible come forward for flu and COVID vaccines as soon as possible”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know