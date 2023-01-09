Family jailed for selling cocaine and heroin from their home in King's Lynn

A family from King's Lynn have been jailed after being caught selling cocaine and heroin from their home.

Norfolk police said that between January and October 2021, a large number of people -including known drug users - were visiting the Gray family in Alice Fisher Crescent on a daily basis.

During the Covid-19 lockdown more than 25 visitors a day were recorded entering the home.

A police search uncovered four phones and a large quantity of cash.

Christopher Gray Snr, 46, of St Faiths Drive in Gaywood and Tyrone Gray, 22, Chris Gray Jnr, 20, and Helen Cook, 43 all of Alice Fisher Crescent were all arrested.

They appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday 5 January to be sentenced for offences involved with the supply of class A drugs.

Christopher Gray Snr, Tyrone Gray, Chris Gray Jnr all pleaded guilty.

Helen Cook also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of allowing a premises to be used.

Christopher Gray Snr was jailed for four years, Tyrone Gray was jailed for three years, Chris Gray Jnr was jailed for two years and six months and Helen Cook was given a six month sentence suspended for 18 months.

Kings Lynn Inspector Mark Askham said: "Norfolk Constabulary take a zero-tolerance approach towards drug supply and are committed in tackling this issue in order to protect our local communities.

"I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to anyone who may choose to involve themselves in this type of criminal activity."

