A gang of masked men armed with crowbars robbed an antique shop in Cambridgeshire the day before Christmas Eve.

Four men with their faces covered threatened two women who were working at St Neots Emporium in Fishers Yard in St Neots just after 11am on December 23.

They stole goods said to be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Cambridgeshire Police have released a photograph of the getaway car - a light grey coloured Ford Fiesta - in the hopes someone will have information leading to an arrest.

PC Zoe Bramley from the force's Souther Acquisitive Crime Team said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw these four individuals in the moments leading up to the robbery, or saw the vehicle they left in.

"If anyone has any CCTV footage or dashcam footage showing the individuals or the vehicle, we urge them to come forward."

