Three men linked to a million pound criminal drug organisation have been jailed.

Michael Southall, George Hyde, and Oleksandr Romanenko were part of an organised crime group supplying more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and cannabis, Bedfordshire Police said.

The £1.4m drugs conspiracy saw the three men jailed for a total of 24 years last week.

As well as being part of the crime network, the men were also found in possession of a large amount of cash.

The convictions are part of Bedfordshire Police's biggest ever crackdown on organised crime, namedOperation Costello.

The investigation retrieved data by cracking the encrypted "EncroChat" devices on which the criminal network communicated.

The messages showed the group’s criminal network had links across the country, in places including Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, London and Nottingham.

Southall, 43, of Lonsdale, Linton, Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Hyde, 38, of Alder Wynd, Silsoe, Bedfordshire received a jail term of eight years for the same offence.

He also received sentences of four-and-a-half years for transferring criminal property, three years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and eight months for conspiracy to produce cannabis, which will be served at the same time.

Romanenko, 34, of Gloucester Crescent, Northampton, was sentenced to five years for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He received a concurrent sentence of two years for possession of criminal property.

Det Con Tom Pantony, who investigated the case for Bedfordshire Police, said: “One of the features of these groups is that they are often involved in several criminal activities, with each crime feeding off the other – all of which is inherently linked to serious violence and exploitation.

“We will not hesitate to take out the key players who facilitate this sort of crime and put them behind bars for a long time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know