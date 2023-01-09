A paedophile who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Northamptonshire has been jailed for four years.

Tony Jackman, who lived in Irthlingborough, assaulted the child after gaining her trust over a period of eight months between December 2020 and August 2021.

A court heard how he befriended the young girl by offering her lifts in his car and giving her money.

Jackman was arrested on 6 May last year, when the offences were reported to Northamptonshire Police.

His digital devices were seized and indecent images of children found on them, including photos he had taken himself of the victim and some of her friends.

Jackman was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of making indecent images of children, three counts of taking photographs of children, five counts of recording images under clothing without consent, and one count of voyeurism.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences at Northampton Crown Court on August 9, confessing that he took the photos for his own sexual gratification.

He was jailed for four years and five months with an extended licence of four years after being found to be dangerous.

He was also issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Sergeant Andy Shears, said: "I am really pleased that Tony Jackman decided to tell the truth and plead guilty to these offences as opposed to putting his young victims through the trauma of a trial.

"They have shown immense courage in coming forward and reporting this incident to us and I hope the end result provides them with a sense of justice.

"Northamptonshire Police will always show persistence and determination when investigating these types of cases - to ensure the victims’ voices are heard and to bring predatory people like Tony Jackman to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know