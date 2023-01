Piers Morgan has apologised to Suffolk star Ed Sheeran after his Twitter account was hacked and posted abusive messages referring to the singer last month.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter, who has 8.3 million followers on the social media site, described the posts on Boxing Day as "abusive nonsense".

Morgan’s account shared a post calling Ed Sheeran 'a ginger pr*ck' as well as other tweets containing false information, racial slurs and abusive messages directed at the late Queen.

It was then apparently wiped with no profile picture, banner image or posts visible.

Today the 57-year-old tweeted: "By the way, apologies for all the abusive nonsense posted on my feed after I was hacked (yes, yes, do your own jokes) on Boxing Day, and in particular to @edsheeran who I think is a very gifted singer-songwriter with a fine head of hair, not a 'ginger pr*ck’."

Morgan shared his first posts on Twitter since Boxing Day on Sunday night, criticising the Duke of Sussex following his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Ed Sheeran Credit: PA

The former tabloid editor is a regular on the platform, using it to voice his opinions on a variety of topics.

He joined TalkTV in April 2022 as host of its Uncensored show after quitting GMB following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Sussexes’ interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know