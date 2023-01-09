Police officer who assaulted his ex-girlfriend dismissed from Bedfordshire force

A police officer who who assaulted his ex-girlfriend and sent inappropriate videos to a teenage girl has been dismissed for gross misconduct.

PC Duane Atkins started as a PCSO before joining Bedfordshire Police as a student officer in 2020.

He was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct, following a three-day hearing.

During the hearing the panel heard how Atkins assaulted a woman whom he was in a relationship and sent inappropriate images and videos to a teenage girl. A criminal investigation into the assault took place but no further action was taken.However, the misconduct panel found that Atkins had breached the professional standards of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.

He was dismissed without notice and placed on the barred list.

Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: "Duane Atkins’ conduct was completely unacceptable.

"This was a clear case of gross misconduct and it is important the officer was instantly dismissed to ensure that the public can continue to have trust in our force.

"As a force we are committed to stamping out such behaviour, from both within the force and wider society, and we expect everyone working within our force to uphold the very highest standards of personal conduct."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know