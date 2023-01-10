Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will affect 1,200 jobs - as it unveiled plans for two new fulfilment centres.

The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster, and Gourock in the west of Scotland.

All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations, the company said.

The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

Around 500 employees currently work at Amazon's Hemel Hempstead site, and will all be offered roles at its nearby Dunstable warehouse or other nearby locations.

The consultations will involve around 400 staff at its Doncaster site in Balby Carr Bank, who the company plans to transfer to its two other fulfilment centres at Doncaster's iPort.

The proposals will also affect around 300 workers currently based at the Gourock site.

It is understood these proposals are separate from Amazon's plan to cut around 18,000 jobs worldwide as part of a drive to cut costs.

A spokesman for the company said: "We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we've launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

"We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres, creating 2,500 new jobs, over the next three years.

"All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK."