A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing in a market town during broad daylight.

Police believe the attack was an isolated incident and said there was "no wider threat to the public".

The stabbing happened at Strasbourg Square in Haverhill, Suffolk, just after 3pm on Monday.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended the scene and the victim, a male believed to be under 18, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Suffolk Police said a teenage boy had been arrested.

A cordon remains in place at the scene and a forensics team arrived Tuesday lunchtime to carry out investigations.

Forensics teams arrived at the scene of a stabbing at Strasbourg Square in Haverhill, Suffolk, on Tuesday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

