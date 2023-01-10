A husband has been charged with his wife's murder after she was found dead on New Year's Eve.

The body of Gabriella Rudin, 75, was discovered at a house in Melvin Way, Histon, in Cambridgeshire, on 31 December.

Martin Rudin, 81, of Melvin Way, Histon, was arrested and taken into custody.

He was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of his wife.

